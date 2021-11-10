Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

