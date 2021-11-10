Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

