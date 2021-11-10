Beyond Meat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

BYND stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

