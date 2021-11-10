BiFi Market Cap Hits $7.54 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. BiFi has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $984,051.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiFi has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00140982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.77 or 0.00473531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00069526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

