Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Up to $38.87

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $42.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 41,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

