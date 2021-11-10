Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 136,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.