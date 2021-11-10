Big Digital Shares (BDS) Market Cap Achieves $2.69 Million

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $31,472.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.54 or 0.99420212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.51 or 0.07044902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

