BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

