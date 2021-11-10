Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,514. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

