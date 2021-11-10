BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) vs. First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -105.89% -1,047.13% -15.84% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BioHiTech Global and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 6.04 -$11.54 million ($0.45) -2.78 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.16 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioHiTech Global and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than First High-School Education Group.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats BioHiTech Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

