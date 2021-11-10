BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 61,958 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.23.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

