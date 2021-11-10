BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BNTX traded up $9.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.24. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

