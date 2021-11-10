Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BVS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 559,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioventus stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

