Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.60

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 99181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.16.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$564.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.35.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

