Bismuth Price Up 12.5% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1,788.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,847,157 coins and its circulating supply is 22,682,831 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

