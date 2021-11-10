Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $42,631.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $146.22 or 0.00226441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,573.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.50 or 0.01035251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00276126 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00028514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

