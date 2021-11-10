BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

