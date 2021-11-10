BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
