BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

