BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

