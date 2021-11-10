BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

MPA stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

