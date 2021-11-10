BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
