BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BBN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

