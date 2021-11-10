BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BBN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.