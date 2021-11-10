Blackstone Inc Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,996 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 2.27% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

