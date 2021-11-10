Blackstone Inc Invests $4 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

