Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. Blackstone Inc owned 14.85% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000.

NASDAQ DISA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

