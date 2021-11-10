Blackstone Inc Takes $6.67 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.35% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

NYSE:PING opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

