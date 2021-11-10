Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

