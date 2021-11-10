Blackstone Inc Trims Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Blackstone Inc cut its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in OLO were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814 over the last quarter.

NYSE:OLO opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

