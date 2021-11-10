Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $31.44

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $33.49. Blink Charging shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 70,948 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

