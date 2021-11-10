bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 12.9% Following Weak Earnings

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares were down 12.9% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 32,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,556,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

