Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,059 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

