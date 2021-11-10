Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in uniQure by 289.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.