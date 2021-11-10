Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

