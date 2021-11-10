Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

