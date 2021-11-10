Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $133.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 318,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $32,453,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

