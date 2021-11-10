BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.