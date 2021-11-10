BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.65 ($73.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €58.87 ($69.26) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.54. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.