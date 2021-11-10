BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

