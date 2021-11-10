BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
LEO stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
