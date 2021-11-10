BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,643. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.