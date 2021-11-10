Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.05% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

BOLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

BOLT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

