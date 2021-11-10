Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BOLT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 304,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 5,729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

