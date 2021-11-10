Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $435,416.59 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $435,416.59 and $47,630.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00010635 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

