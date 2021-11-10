Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.04. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

