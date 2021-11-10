Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,120 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

