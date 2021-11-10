Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $30,670,245. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

