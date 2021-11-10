Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $385,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tricida worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $264.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

