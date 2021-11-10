Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 7,912 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,642 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.