BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.08 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $688.71 or 0.01063504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 146% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $82.08 million and $197,963.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.