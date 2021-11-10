Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.94. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,230. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

